Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    U.S. FDA approves first COVID-19 treatment for young children

    26 April 2022, 09:55

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday expanded its approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury, also known as remdesivir, to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 3 kilograms who are infected by SARS-CoV-2.

    This action makes Veklury the first approved COVID-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, said the FDA, Xinhua reports.

    Veklury is approved for young children who are hospitalized, or have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, according to the FDA.

    Previously Veklury was only approved to treat COVID-19 for certain adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms.

    «As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population,» said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'