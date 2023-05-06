Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 May 2023, 13:18
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base Photo: en.yna.co.kr

SEOUL/PYEONGTAEK. KAZINFORM A U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) F-16 fighter jet crashed into farmland near Osan Air Base on Saturday, officials said, with the pilot having escaped safely and no civilian casualties reported, Kazinform learned from Yonhap.

According to local firefighting and police authorities, the accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

The jet crashed into a field and caught fire, resulting in the aircraft being mostly destroyed. But no casualties or civilian damage were reported as there were no houses fortunately nearby, they said.

The U.S. 51st Fighter Wing later announced the crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in a field near Osan Air Base, with the pilot having safely ejected and transported to a nearby medical facility.

It said the pilot was taking part in a routine training sortie and that the accident is under investigation.


