U.S. experts: President Tokayev sets new political trends

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 January 2020, 18:58
WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Council on International Relations held a presentation of the analytical report «Kazakhstan. Tokayev. Reboot» at the Carnegie Foundation in Washington, D.C.

The presentation also included an expert discussion of the trends and prospects of development of modern Kazakhstan. The main topic of the discussion became the new initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, such as the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council, new economic and political reforms and implementation of the Listening State concept.

The participants of the expert discussion pointed out positive trends in socio-economic and political processes taking place in Kazakhstan. According to the U.S. experts , the reforms initiated by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev give a new positive impulse to the development of Kazakhstan and contribute to raising the Central Asia’s investment potential.

Experts of the leading American think tanks, U.S. Congress and Department of State participated in the event. From the Kazakh side the meeting was attended by Advisor to President Yerlan Karin and experts of the Kazakhstan Council on International Relations.

The Kazakh experts also participated in discussions held at the office of the Atlantic Council and GW Elliott School of International Relations. The participants debated the key trends in global geopolitics, the impact of international processes on the state of regional economy as well as Jusan humanitarian operation carried out by Kazakhstan.

Jusan is a large-scale humanitarian operation conducted by Kazakhstan since 2019. Hundreds of children were repatriated from the conflict areas as a result of the operation.


