U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan promotes greater ties between our countries and people - Antony Blinken

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken who is paying a visit to Astana shares a number of photos on his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

«Grateful to the interagency team supporting bilateral relations and Kazakhstan’s reform agenda. The @USembassyKAZ team is inspiring and helps promote greater ties between our two countries and people every day,» he tweeted.