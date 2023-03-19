U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Richard Weitz, the Senior Fellow at the Wikistrat Global Consultancy, a member of the U.S. independent observer mission, shared his views on the early Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. He visited 12 election stations in Almaty so far, Kazinform reports.

The mission plans to visit 10 more polling places.

He said he has not seen any violations so far. «All is quiet. There are few voters as of now,» he said. Most of them are elderly.

Richard Weitz noted people’s enthusiasm at the elections.

He highlighted there are lots of independent candidates and parties taking part in the elections.

«The key goal of the mission is to monitor voting process,» he noted.



