Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty

    19 March 2023, 14:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Richard Weitz, the Senior Fellow at the Wikistrat Global Consultancy, a member of the U.S. independent observer mission, shared his views on the early Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. He visited 12 election stations in Almaty so far, Kazinform reports.

    The mission plans to visit 10 more polling places.

    He said he has not seen any violations so far. «All is quiet. There are few voters as of now,» he said. Most of them are elderly.

    Richard Weitz noted people’s enthusiasm at the elections.

    He highlighted there are lots of independent candidates and parties taking part in the elections.

    «The key goal of the mission is to monitor voting process,» he noted.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Foreign policy Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
    Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
    Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
    CEC registers elected deputies of Majilis
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10