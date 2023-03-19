Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty

19 March 2023, 14:11
U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Richard Weitz, the Senior Fellow at the Wikistrat Global Consultancy, a member of the U.S. independent observer mission, shared his views on the early Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. He visited 12 election stations in Almaty so far, Kazinform reports.

The mission plans to visit 10 more polling places.

He said he has not seen any violations so far. «All is quiet. There are few voters as of now,» he said. Most of them are elderly.

Richard Weitz noted people’s enthusiasm at the elections.

He highlighted there are lots of independent candidates and parties taking part in the elections.

«The key goal of the mission is to monitor voting process,» he noted.


Related news
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Hungary praises political reforms and parliamentary election in Kazakhstan
Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
Serik Zhumangarin retains his position of Deputy PM-Minister of Trade and Integration
Foreign direct investments to Kazakhstan reach record high in 10 years
Improvement of SCO activities discussed in Astana
MEP shares his backing for political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan moderated WTO discussions on Geneva
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News