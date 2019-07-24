U.S. donates early TB detection modules to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan handed over 50 new GeneXpert early tuberculosis detection machines to the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the U.S. Ambassador William H. Moser said, for more than two decades the USAID had been cooperating with the Government, medical staff and civil society of Kazakhstan to simplify the procedure of detecting and treating tuberculosis in order to keep health and prevent TB-related deaths.

William H. Moser said that t oday the U.S. Embassy cooperates and achieves great success in reduction of tuberculosis in Kazakhstan. At the UNGA High-Level Meeting on Ending TB held in 2018, the United States undertook a commitment to successfully cure 40mn people around the world by 2020. The USAID Administrator, Ambassador Mark Green announced a new innovative approach ‘Global Accelerator to End TB’ aimed at using all the existing anti-tuberculosis resources for achievement of this goal.

Besides, the USAID launches a new regional ‘Eliminating Tuberculosis in Central Asia’ or ETICA which is called to bolster all the national TB programmes in Central Asia, the Ambassador noted.

The USAID will also provide technical support to the producers of anti-tuberculosis drugs in Kazakhstan, he added.

Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Lyazat Aktayeva thanked the U.S. Diplomat and said that Kazakhstan had actively backed the partnership with the international organizations. «Kazakhstan has always strived to implement prompt diagnostics technologies. 59 similar modules are already functioning in our hospitals,» she added.

The new 50 GeneXpert modules will be sent to the regions being in short supply of them – Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Turkestan regions and to the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.