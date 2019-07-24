Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

U.S. donates early TB detection modules to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 July 2019, 12:18
U.S. donates early TB detection modules to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan handed over 50 new GeneXpert early tuberculosis detection machines to the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the U.S. Ambassador William H. Moser said, for more than two decades the USAID had been cooperating with the Government, medical staff and civil society of Kazakhstan to simplify the procedure of detecting and treating tuberculosis in order to keep health and prevent TB-related deaths.

photo

William H. Moser said that t oday the U.S. Embassy cooperates and achieves great success in reduction of tuberculosis in Kazakhstan. At the UNGA High-Level Meeting on Ending TB held in 2018, the United States undertook a commitment to successfully cure 40mn people around the world by 2020. The USAID Administrator, Ambassador Mark Green announced a new innovative approach ‘Global Accelerator to End TB’ aimed at using all the existing anti-tuberculosis resources for achievement of this goal.

photo

Besides, the USAID launches a new regional ‘Eliminating Tuberculosis in Central Asia’ or ETICA which is called to bolster all the national TB programmes in Central Asia, the Ambassador noted.

The USAID will also provide technical support to the producers of anti-tuberculosis drugs in Kazakhstan, he added.

photo

Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Lyazat Aktayeva thanked the U.S. Diplomat and said that Kazakhstan had actively backed the partnership with the international organizations. «Kazakhstan has always strived to implement prompt diagnostics technologies. 59 similar modules are already functioning in our hospitals,» she added.

photo

The new 50 GeneXpert modules will be sent to the regions being in short supply of them – Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Turkestan regions and to the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

photophoto

Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy