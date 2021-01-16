Go to the main site
    U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan launches ’30 Years Together’ campaign

    16 January 2021, 15:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Diplomatic Mission of the U.S. in the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the start of the ‘30 Years Together!’ Campaign, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan.

    «This year marks the 30th anniversary of relations between the United States and an independent and sovereign Kazakhstan. The U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan is proud to announce the 30 Years Together campaign from now until December 16 when we celebrate 30 years of Kazakhstani independence, friendship, and partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan. Over the course of 2021, we will highlight key partners and important achievements we have shared over the past 30 years, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for the next 30 years and beyond!,» the post published on the official Facebook page of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan reads.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
