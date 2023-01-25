Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

    25 January 2023, 17:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 24, a delegation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) met with Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics in Astana to share best practices on agricultural data collection, analysis, and reporting.

    They also discussed future plans to collaborate on a technical exchange program to improve Kazakhstan’s agricultural statistical systems. Kazakhstan is the largest grain producer in Central Asia, and a major wheat and flour exporter to the world. This collaboration is expected to improve the Bureau of National Statistics’ ability to inform the private sector and policymakers on market dynamics, agricultural production, and food security, the press service of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reports.


    Photo:kz.usembassy.gov

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Statistics Kazakhstan and USA Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, UN to sign projects in agriculture
    Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage
    Head of State visits poultry plant in Rudny
    Zhenis Osserbai relieved of agriculture vice minister post
    Popular
    1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
    2 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
    3 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
    4 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
    5 COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours