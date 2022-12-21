Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-18-20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

    21 December 2022, 21:40

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 100 million on Tuesday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

    U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 100,002,248, with a total of 1,088,218 deaths, as of 5:21 p.m. Eastern Time (2221 GMT), showed the data.

    California topped the state-level caseload list, with more than 11.6 million cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of about 8.1 million, followed by Florida with more than 7.3 million cases and New York with over 6.5 million cases.

    The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, accounting for more than 15 percent of the global caseload and more than 16 percent of the global deaths.

    U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 50 million on Dec. 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on Jan. 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on Jan. 21, topped 80 million on March 29, and surpassed 90 million on July 21.
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum meet
    Russia records 7,442 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
    2 December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rybakina beats Sabalenka at WTL Dubai tournament
    4 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Dec 21
    5 Millions line streets of Argentina's capital to welcome World Cup winners home