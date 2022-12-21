U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 100 million on Tuesday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 100,002,248, with a total of 1,088,218 deaths, as of 5:21 p.m. Eastern Time (2221 GMT), showed the data.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with more than 11.6 million cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of about 8.1 million, followed by Florida with more than 7.3 million cases and New York with over 6.5 million cases.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, accounting for more than 15 percent of the global caseload and more than 16 percent of the global deaths.

U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 50 million on Dec. 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on Jan. 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on Jan. 21, topped 80 million on March 29, and surpassed 90 million on July 21.



