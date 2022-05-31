Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    U.S. COVID-19 cases six times more than last year as summer begins: report

    31 May 2022, 18:17

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM As the United States marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the country are more than six times what they were a year ago, according to a report of The Hill.

    The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported a seven-day average of 119,725 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. That figure held at 17,887 cases on May 28 of last year, according to the report, Xinhua reports.

    Experts believe the real count of cases is much higher as many were underreported due to at-home COVID-19 tests.

    Health officials said the United States amid another COVID-19 wave. They have warned Americans to exercise caution ahead of a possible surge.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea