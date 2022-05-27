Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    U.S. confirms 9 monkeypox cases

    27 May 2022, 15:10

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The United States has confirmed nine monkeypox cases across seven states, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday.

    «These cases were suspected by local clinicians. They were identified by local laboratories and triggered local public health action to help with treatment and management of any potential contacts,» CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing, Xinhua reports.

    The nine cases have been identified in the states of California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

    Some of the nine cases have a recent history of international travel to areas with active monkeypox outbreaks, but others do not, Walensky said.

    Officials expect more cases to be diagnosed as the CDC has urged doctors and the public to be on the lookout for symptoms.

    «We shouldn't be surprised to see more cases reported in the United States in the upcoming days. It's actually a sign that Americans are remaining vigilant, and health care providers and public health workers are doing their job,» said Raj Panjabi, White House senior director for health security and biodefense.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'