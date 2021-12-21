Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
U.S. CDC estimates Omicron accounts for over 73 pct of new weekly COVID-19 cases

21 December 2021
21 December 2021, 11:35
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Omicron has become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States, accounting for over 73 percent of new weekly cases, according to the latest model estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

The infection cases caused by the Omicron variant jumped from 12.6 percent of all infection cases in the week ending Dec. 11 to 73.2 percent in the week ending Dec. 18, CDC data showed, Xinhua reports.

In the week ending Dec. 4, Omicron only accounted for 0.7 percent of all infection cases.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly nationwide and has been found in at least 48 U.S. states as of Monday, since the first case in the country was detected in California on Dec. 1.


