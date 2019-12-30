Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch sets women’s record for longest space flight

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 December 2019, 08:11
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch sets women’s record for longest space flight

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The U.S. astronaut, Christina Koch, set the new record for the longest space mission by woman, Kazinform reports.

The 40-old-year electrical engineer took off from the Baikonur space centre along with Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and the U.S. astronaut, Nick Hague, for the International Space Station on March 14.

Christina Koch has been working at the International Space Station for more than 288 days. She already broke the last record set by another U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017.

She is expected to spend a total of 328 consecutive days or almost 11 months in the space. As is known, in April this year NASA prolonged her space mission for almost five months until next February.


Space   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre