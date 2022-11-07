U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Lu travels to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan on November 6-11 «to reinforce the United States’ commitment to each country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,» Kazinform learned from the website of the U.S. Department of State .

«In Turkmenistan, Assistant Secretary Lu will engage with exchange program alumni and meet with senior government officials to discuss our partnership on a range of bilateral and regional issues. The delegation will then travel to Uzbekistan to meet with government officials as well as civil society and cultural groups to further advance our support for women and girls’ empowerment and freedom of religion or belief. In Kazakhstan, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with economic and business leaders to discuss Central Asia’s economic stability and regional connectivity as well as civil society leaders to support their vital role in shaping Kazakhstan’s future,» a press release reads.

During the visit, Assistant Secretary Lu will discuss the launch of the Economic Resilience Initiative in Central Asia. «Through the Initiative, the United States will provide $25 million in funding to bolster regional trade routes and capacity, educate and train a skilled workforce, and attract international investment to Central Asia,» reads the statement.





