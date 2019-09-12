Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver visited Nur-Sultan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 September 2019, 08:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver paid a working visit to the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a meeting with journalists held in the U.S. Embassy in Nur-Sultan, Randall Schriver said that the Kazakh-U.S. bilateral cooperation in military and defense sector was of importance. He said that the U.S. and Kazakhstan were working on expansion of cooperation in peacekeeping activity, fight with terrorism, security of borders and regional security.

Mr. Schriver also spoke on the prospects of further development of Kazakhstan and the U.S. in military sphere.

«We are optimistic that we can do more together. We have recently signed an agreement on exchange of information. We also discussed cooperation in the spheres which represent mutual benefit for our countries: fight with terrorism, cooperation in security of borders, maintaining peace. We are proud of Kazakhstan’s achievements in training peacekeepers and deployment of its peacekeepers in Lebanon, which was also praised by the UN,» he noted.

Randall Schriver also touched upon the issue of organization of joint peacekeeping drills.

«We have just completed a regular round of ‘Steppe Eagle’ peacekeeping drills. The drills are an important component of military relations of the U.S. and Kazakhstan,» the speaker added.

Randall Schriver was appointed as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs by Donald Trump on January 8, 2018. Prior to this appointment he was one of the five founding partners of Armitage International LLC, consulting company that specializes in international business development and strategies. He also was CEO and President of the Project 249 Institute, non-profit organization which studies security trends in Asia. He also was the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.


