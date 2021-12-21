Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    U.S. announces first recorded Omicron-related death

    21 December 2021, 21:43

    HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - An unvaccinated man living in Harris County, Texas, is believed to be the first victim having died from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, local media reported Monday, Xinhua reports.

    «Sad to report the first local fatality from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from the eastern portion of Harris County who was not vaccinated,» Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted earlier in the day.

    The victim had an underlying health condition, she added.

    Reports from ABC News and Fox News said this is believed to be the first recorded Omicron-related death in the United States.

    Omicron accounts for 73.2 percent of new cases across the country in the week that ended on Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    OECD jobless rate remains at record low in April
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri