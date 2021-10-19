Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

U.S. announces additional $2.4 mln to support COVID-19 assistance in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 October 2021, 17:14
U.S. announces additional $2.4 mln to support COVID-19 assistance in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 18, the United States—through the U.S. Agency for International Development—announced $2.4 million in COVID-19 assistance for Kazakhstan. This assistance will support evidence-based decision making for vaccine deployment; advance local capacity to respond to vaccine misinformation; strengthen laboratory systems to conduct COVID-19 gene sequencing; and strengthen Kazakhstan’s vaccine readiness and delivery.

This additional assistance builds on more than $6.8 million in COVID-19 assistance to Kazakhstan since the pandemic started. To date, USAID trained over 5,000 health workers on COVID-19 related topics including infection prevention and control, and biosafety principles, and reached over 8.2 million people by mobilizing community groups to raise public awareness and combat misinformation, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Diseases know no borders. The U.S. is committed to partnering with Kazakhstan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

This year, the U.S. Mission is celebrating 30 years of partnership with Kazakhstan. For over two decades, the United States has invested $2 billion in Kazakhstan, including more than $92.8 million to support health programming in areas such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.


Coronavirus   Economy   Kazakhstan and USA   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region