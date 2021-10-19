U.S. announces additional $2.4 mln to support COVID-19 assistance in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 18, the United States—through the U.S. Agency for International Development—announced $2.4 million in COVID-19 assistance for Kazakhstan. This assistance will support evidence-based decision making for vaccine deployment; advance local capacity to respond to vaccine misinformation; strengthen laboratory systems to conduct COVID-19 gene sequencing; and strengthen Kazakhstan’s vaccine readiness and delivery.

This additional assistance builds on more than $6.8 million in COVID-19 assistance to Kazakhstan since the pandemic started. To date, USAID trained over 5,000 health workers on COVID-19 related topics including infection prevention and control, and biosafety principles, and reached over 8.2 million people by mobilizing community groups to raise public awareness and combat misinformation, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Diseases know no borders. The U.S. is committed to partnering with Kazakhstan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

This year, the U.S. Mission is celebrating 30 years of partnership with Kazakhstan. For over two decades, the United States has invested $2 billion in Kazakhstan, including more than $92.8 million to support health programming in areas such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.