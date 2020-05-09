U.S. Ambassador congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan congratulated veterans and citizens of our country on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The embassy shared a video message of congratulations from the Ambassador and Consul General of the United States in Kazakhstan on the Facebook account.

«Dear Kazakhstanis on this 75th anniversary of Victory Day the U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan takes the opportunity to honor the brave veterans men and women of both our nations, and all the members of the Allied Forces who fought against and defeated the Axis Powers», said the Ambassador William Moser.

«Today we stand together with the people of Kazakhstan to remember all those who sacrificed their lives during World War II – on and off the battlefield. Their bravery, selflessness and sacrifice won the war and made our future possible», noted Consul General Eric Meyer.

«We will be forever indebted to the heroes who fell, who survived and who supported the troops from home. We recognize the enormous contribution to the Allied Victory by millions of Kazakhstanis who left their homes to join the Red Army, and those who relentlessly worked to fight the battle on the home front», said Moser.

Mr. Meyer added that in this war the Western Allies and the Soviet Union worked together to defeat a common enemy. Through this unified effort and unflinching bravery of the Allied Forces, the Nazy regime was defeated.

The Ambassador and Consul General also wished the people of Kazakhstan good health and all the best.



