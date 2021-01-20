Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 January 2021, 18:10
U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's health authorities said Tuesday that the ban on flights from Britain will be extended by one week again and arrivals from Brazil will have to prove that they are virus-free as the country stepped up measures against new coronavirus variants that are known to be more transmissible.

A total of 18 COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the country, including 15 from Britain, two from South Africa and one from Brazil, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.

Reports say the British and South African variants may spread more readily between people than the previous one, with the variants possibly up to 1.5 times more transmissible than the old one. Further study needs to be conducted on the Brazilian variant.

Under the latest package of measures, the country extended the ban on passenger flights departing from Britain, which has been in place since Dec. 23, to block the new virus variant, for another week until Jan. 28, the KDCA said.

All entrants from Brazil, including South Korean nationals, must present a certificate that shows negative PCR tests, starting next Monday, the KDCA said.

They must also take another COVID-19 test upon arrival at an isolated facility and must remain there until they are confirmed to be virus free, health authorities said.

Staring Monday, all foreign entrants must present papers showing negative PCR tests taken within the last 24 hours of their arrival here. Previously, the PCR tests had to be taken within 72 hours of arrival.

The country added 386 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the number staying under 400 for the second straight day. The total caseload rose to 73,115, according to the KDCA.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims