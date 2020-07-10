Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Tyumen region Kazakhs to send humanitarian cargo to N Kazakhstan

    10 July 2020, 19:49

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The national and cultural autonomy of Kazakhs of Tyumen region will send humanitarian aid to North Kazakhstan, the Facebook account of autonomy’s president Yessengaliy Ibrayev reads.

    The aid consisting of individual protective equipment will arrive in the region soon.

    He noted that Tyumen region and Kazakhstan have good neighborly relations which have common border and long-lasting historical cultural and economic ties.

    As of today the region confirmed 1,532 coronavirus cases, 643 recovered.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil