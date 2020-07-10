Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Tyumen region Kazakhs to send humanitarian cargo to N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 July 2020, 19:49
Tyumen region Kazakhs to send humanitarian cargo to N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The national and cultural autonomy of Kazakhs of Tyumen region will send humanitarian aid to North Kazakhstan, the Facebook account of autonomy’s president Yessengaliy Ibrayev reads.

The aid consisting of individual protective equipment will arrive in the region soon.

He noted that Tyumen region and Kazakhstan have good neighborly relations which have common border and long-lasting historical cultural and economic ties.

As of today the region confirmed 1,532 coronavirus cases, 643 recovered.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media