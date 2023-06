Typhoon Vongfong ravages central Philippine islands

MANILA. KAZINFORM Vongfong, the first typhoon of the season, has ravaged May 15 several islands of the central Philippines, making landfall six times in the first 24 hours of its passage through the country and ahead of its expected arrival in Manila on Friday.

The typhoon is bringing with it destructive winds and intense rainfall, according to the latest bulletin of the weather service PAGASA, EFE-EPA reports.