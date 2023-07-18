Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Typhoon Talim makes second landfall in China

    18 July 2023, 10:46

    NANNING. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon this year, landed in the coastal area of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Tuesday, the typhoon's second landfall in China after it first landed in Guangdong Province on Monday night, Xinhua reports.

    The typhoon landed at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the city of Beihai in Guangxi, and reached the city of Qinzhou at 9 a.m., according to the regional meteorological bureau.

    The maximum wind speeds near the center of the typhoon reached 25 meters per second, and it is expected to move toward the northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour.

    Rainstorms are forecast in the cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang and Chongzuo, with the gust speeds reaching as high as 33 meters per second in the southern and central parts of the region, the bureau said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Beijing rainstorm kills 33
    Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    Another typhoon projected to approach Japan mainland
    14 killed, one missing after heavy rain hits China’s Jilin
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people