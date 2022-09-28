28 September 2022, 20:13

Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from typhoon Noru that slammed the Philippines over the weekend rose to 10 while eight remained missing, a spokesperson for a government disaster agency said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Rafaelito Alejandro said the agency has tallied 10 deaths, including the five rescue workers swept by a flash flood in Bulacan, a province north of Manila, hours after Noru made landfall late Sunday afternoon.

He said the agency received reports of additional two typhoon-related deaths in Bulacan and Rizal provinces. On Tuesday, the agency reported two deaths in Zambales province and one in Quezon province.

Meanwhile, the number of missing individuals has climbed to eight. Five are from Camarines Norte, two are from Rizal, and one is from Quezon Province.

Noru exited the Philippines on Monday night after crossing the central Luzon region.

Noru is the 11th and the most powerful cyclone hitting the Philippines this year. It affected over 150,000 people, destroyed crops, damaged houses, knocked down power transmission lines, and flooded several areas on central Luzon island.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt. On average, the archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.

Photo: aussiedlerbote.de