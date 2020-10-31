Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Typhoon Molave leaves 27 dead, 50 missing in central, central highlands Vietnam

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 October 2020, 14:25
HANOI. KAZINFORM - Floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Molave in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions have left 27 people dead, 50 missing and 67 injured as of Saturday morning, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said, Xinhua reports.

The fatalities, up from 23 in Friday's report, were recorded in the provinces of Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai, while the missing and injured were mainly reported in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces, according to the committee.

The natural disasters damaged 63 bridges along with some national highways and local roads, said the committee.

As many as 10,420 military officers and soldiers have been mobilized for the search and rescue work and to help locals cope with the now weakened Molave, which is among the strongest typhoons that hit Vietnam in the past 20 years.

Molave approached part of Vietnam's central region on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, said the committee.


