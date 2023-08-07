Typhoon Khanun to approach Japan’s southwestern main island this week

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Khanun is expected to approach Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu later this week, possibly bringing torrential rain to parts of the area, the weather agency said Monday while warning of mudslides, flooding and strong winds, Kyodo reports.

After slowly moving around the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, the typhoon is advancing eastward, with Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture entering its storm zone, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Linear rainbands known to bring heavy downpours are expected to develop in the Amami area and southern Kyushu through Tuesday morning.

The typhoon will later change direction to northward and is expected to approach the main island of Kyushu on Wednesday.

The typhoon is also likely to cause periodic heavy rain in eastern and western Japan, according to the agency.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the typhoon was moving in a north-northeast direction east of Amami-Oshima Island with an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour.

Rainfall of up to 300 millimeters is expected over a 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Amami area and southern Kyushu, and 250 mm in the western Shikoku region and central Tokai region, the agency said.