    Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea’s southeastern region this week

    7 August 2023, 08:44

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Khanun is forecast to hit South Korea later this week, after being expected to travel farther west than initial projections, the national weather agency said Sunday, Yonhap reports.

    The typhoon passed through the northeast of Japan's Okinawa and was moving up 240 kilometers off the northeast coast at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

    It is predicted to head further north toward the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, with the central pressure at 975 hectopascal and the maximum wind speed of up to 115 kilometers per hour, the KMA said.

    The KMA said earlier Sunday that the typhoon would hit most parts of South Korea except for the southwestern coast off South Jeolla Province. At 4 p.m., however, the weather agency said the typhoon will likely move farther to the west as it reaches the peninsula.

    Rainfall was expected for the southern regions of Busan and Ulsan, between late Wednesday and Thursday night, with the regions of Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and the central North Chungcheong Province forecast to experience strong wind under the direct influence from the typhoon.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

