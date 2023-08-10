Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights in S. Korea

    10 August 2023, 10:35

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - About 450 flights were grounded across the country Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun, Yonhap reports.

    The powerful typhoon made landfall on the country's southern coast at 9:20 a.m. and is on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

    According to airport authorities, out of the 2,138 flights planned for the day, 452 had been suspended as of 8:30 a.m.

    Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, reported the cancellation or postponement of 145 flights out of a scheduled 1,048 flights.

    At 14 other regional airports, the tally stood at 307 out of a scheduled 1,090 flights, according to Korea Airports Corp., which operates the airports.

    The count of affected operations is predicted to rise as the typhoon advances, according to airport officials.

    Real-time updates about altered flight details are being communicated to passengers and can also be verified on the airport websites.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea designates Oct.2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo