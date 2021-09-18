Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Typhoon Chanthu traverses west Japan, at least 5 injured

    18 September 2021, 11:14

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Typhoon Chanthu traveled across western Japan on Saturday, with the weather agency warning of landslides, flooding and high waves across wide areas of the country, including parts of Tokyo.

    The typhoon made landfall in the southwestern main island of Kyushu on Friday and moved east before hitting the Shikoku and Kinki areas. At least five people have been injured in Kyushu, according to rescue workers, Kyodo reports.

    Train services were widely disrupted while many flights were canceled. More than 7,000 households temporarily lost power, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

    The typhoon is forecast to continue heading eastward and weaken into an extratropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean off central Japan on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday, rainfall of up to 250 millimeters is forecast for the Tokai region in central Japan and up to 180mm in regions around Tokyo.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis