Typhoon Chanthu traverses west Japan, at least 5 injured

18 September 2021, 11:14
TOKYO. KAZINFORM Typhoon Chanthu traveled across western Japan on Saturday, with the weather agency warning of landslides, flooding and high waves across wide areas of the country, including parts of Tokyo.

The typhoon made landfall in the southwestern main island of Kyushu on Friday and moved east before hitting the Shikoku and Kinki areas. At least five people have been injured in Kyushu, according to rescue workers, Kyodo reports.

Train services were widely disrupted while many flights were canceled. More than 7,000 households temporarily lost power, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The typhoon is forecast to continue heading eastward and weaken into an extratropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean off central Japan on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday, rainfall of up to 250 millimeters is forecast for the Tokai region in central Japan and up to 180mm in regions around Tokyo.


Natural disasters   World News  
