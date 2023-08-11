Go to the main site
    Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage

    11 August 2023, 10:11

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea suffered a total of 361 cases of facility and flooding damage nationwide from Typhoon Khanun, authorities said Friday, as the typhoon's impact turned out to be less than initially feared due to its gradual weakening during its lengthy inland passage.

    Khanun, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours Thursday, dissipated after reaching the vicinity of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the weather agency, Yonhap reports.

    The typhoon caused flooding, facility destruction, landslides, transportation disruptions and school closures but no casualties were reported, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH) said.

    One person died and another went missing, both near flooded streams, in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday but they were classified as accidents unrelated to the typhoon.

    The 361 cases of typhoon damage reported to the CDSCH as of 6 a.m. are broken down into 184 at public facilities and 177 at private facilities, it said, adding most of the damage was concentrated in the southeastern region, close to the typhoon's landing point, and the east coastal region.

    The total included 64 cases of road flooding and destruction, 30 cases of submerged houses and flooding of 16 commercial facilities, the CDSCH said, adding 40,358 houses suffered power outages.

    A total of 15,862 people were evacuated due to the typhoon and 9,741 of them have returned to their homes so far, it said.

    About 680 roads, mostly in the southeastern region, remained closed due to flooding and landslides. It said 24 sea routes remained closed but there are no flight cancellations Friday.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
