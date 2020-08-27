Go to the main site
    Typhoon Bavi causes damage but no deaths in S. Korea's southern region

    27 August 2020, 08:23

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Damage was reported in South Korea's southern region on Thursday after the season's eighth Typhoon Bavi swept through the area, causing power disruptions and destroying facilities. But there was no human loss reported.

    The tropical storm arrived on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea earlier in the day. It was moving at a speed of 46 kph over land some 50 kilometers northwest of Pyongyang at 9 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Yonhap reports.

    The weather agency said its maximum wind speed was 32 meters per second and that its power had weakened compared with Wednesday.

    Most of the damage was reported in the southern coastal area. More than 100 facilities were destroyed, and 29 people in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, evacuated to nearby facilities on concerns over landslides, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

