Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Tynys JSC donates lung ventilators to Maktaaral district

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 July 2020, 09:40
Tynys JSC donates lung ventilators to Maktaaral district

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic, Tynys JSC donated 10 sets of Kokchetav 4P lung ventilators to the Maktaral district of Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industrial and Infrastructure Development.

The head of the business department of the Maktaaral district, User Myrzamdamov, expressing his gratitude, noted that these devices will help to save human lives and facilitate the work of the region's medical workers.

Ventilation devices Kokchetav 4P have a wide range of functional capabilities for use both in ambulances and in intensive care units. This year Tynys plant, which is a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Engineering JSC, plans to produce 680 units of ventilators.

As of today, 91 ventilators have been donated to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ministry's Facebook account reads.


Charity   Coronavirus   Social support   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10