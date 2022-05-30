Go to the main site
    Two-way trade between Kostanay region, S. Korea totals $73mln

    30 May 2022, 09:11

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan H.E. Koo Hong-seok paid a visit to Kostanay region to meet with akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the meeting the sides discussed the strengthening of economic ties.

    Governor Mukhambetov took to his Instagram account to reveal that two-way trade between Kostanay region and the Republic of Korea in 2021 has totaled $73 million. Kostanay region mostly imports vehicle components, electric accumulators, metal goods, and electric equipment, but at the same time works to step up trade volumes through export, he wrote in a recent Instagram post.

    He also shared about a number of state programs offering investment preferences and soft financing.

    He invited Korea investors to an industrial zone which began operating in Kostanay region, adding the zone is properly equipped.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

