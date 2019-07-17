Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Two-thirds of world population projected to live in urban areas by 2050: UN chief

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 July 2019, 22:29
Two-thirds of world population projected to live in urban areas by 2050: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Urbanization remains a major demographic trend, with nearly two-thirds of people predicted to be living in urban areas by 2050, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.


In his remarks to an event marking the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development, Guterres stressed that sustainable development and climate change will increasingly depend on the successful management of urban growth.

Population growth is a sign of human achievement, since it means people are living longer and healthier lives, Guterres said, adding that it also has contributed to an increase in global production and consumption.

«This is one more reason to adjust our production and consumption habits to avert even more serious consequences for lives and livelihoods, especially for the most vulnerable,» the UN chief said.

Over the past 25 years, there has been significant progress, said Guterres. «Advances in gender equality and the promotion of women's rights have contributed to reducing poverty and hunger, and improving education and health.»

«Child and maternal mortality have been cut by nearly half,» he added.

However, many women and girls still face enormous challenges to their health, well-being and human rights, the UN chief said, adding that violence against women and girls affects one in three women worldwide. «In parts of the world, and during conflict and emergencies, this figure is even higher.»

Guterres called on the international community to complete the unfinished business of the Cairo Conference, saying that «will put us on course to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to ensure lives of peace, prosperity and dignity for all.»

According to the UN website, the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) articulated a bold new vision about the relationships between population, development and individual well-being.

At the ICPD in Cairo, 179 countries adopted a forward-looking, 20-year Programme of Action (extended in 2010) that continues to serve as a comprehensive guide to people-centred development progress.

UN   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties