    Two teens dead, four wounded in Mississippi shooting

    1 May 2023, 12:11

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Two teenagers died and at least four others were wounded after a Sunday shooting at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

    One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, according to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Xinhua reports.

    Officers responded to the shooting around 12:34 a.m. (0434 GMT) Sunday at the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

    «Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds,» Bay St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said in a press release.

    The names of the victims have not been released but they are between the ages of 15 and 18. Two of the juveniles succumbed to their injuries.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

