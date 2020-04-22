Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two teenage brothers recover from COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2020, 16:46
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Two teenagers have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Semey, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration of East Kazakhstan region.

Two teenage brothers born in 2006 and 2007 were released from an infectious hospital in Semey city after full recovery.

«Both boys are at home now and are doing great. They had a proper health check before leaving the hospital and tested negative for the coronavirus infection,» the press service confirmed.

The older brother was hospitalized earlier with high fever and cough and diagnosed with the COVID-19 on April 3. His younger brother was taken to a hospital three days later and also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The doctors assumed he had contracted the novel virus from his brother.

The press service revealed that three more people had been discharged from the hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection on April 20.


