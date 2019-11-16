Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Two suspects arrested for planning to attack French president: media

    16 November 2019, 21:32

    PARIS. KAZINFORM - Two men close to the ultra-right were indicted for «terrorist criminal conspiracy» and placed in pre-trial detention, as part of the investigation of a bombing project against French President Emmanuel Macron, reported Franceinfo, a French domestic rolling news channel, on Saturday.

    The two suspects, aged 30 and 45 respectively, were believed to have planned an action against President Macron during the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War, in November 2018, said Franceinfo quoting a Parisian judicial source.

    According to Xinhua, the two were arrested Monday in Moselle, northeastern France. They had been presented to an examining magistrate for their indictment. The national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office had requested their detention on remand.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents Politics World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023