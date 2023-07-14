Go to the main site
    Two sets of triplets born in E Kazakhstan as part of A long-awaited baby program

    14 July 2023, 11:19

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM This summer 28-year-old Marina Strokan from Shemonaikha and her husband welcomed their first babies, Sofiya, Victoria and Dariya conceived via in-vitro fertilization as part of the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program, Kazinform learnt from the Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    The mother and her babies will be discharged from the hospital next week as the girls put on weight.

    Zhansaya Akhmadiyeva dreamt of becoming a mother for long nine years. This year thanks to reproductive technologies and the Ansagan sabi program she delivered two baby sons and a baby girl named Yeraly, Yerasyl, and Zere.

    Notably, since the beginning of the year, the region welcomed three sets of triplets.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

