Two scientists share 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to two scientists, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The prize went to Emmanuelle Charpentier with the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Germany and Jennifer A. Doudna from the University of California, Berkeley «for the development of a method for genome editing,» Xinhua reports.