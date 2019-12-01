Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Two schools opened in Aktobe rgn on First President’s Day

    1 December 2019, 12:24

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Two schools for 100 children have opened their doors in the villages of Shenbertal and Zhanys bi, Irgiz district of Aktobe region.

    Akim of the region Ondasyn Urazalin congratulated the villagers on the Day of the First President.

    According to his words, in 2019 ten schools have been commissioned in the region. Every day the number of new kindergartens increases.

    The governor got familiar with gyms, computer class and language laboratories of the schools. He noted that the educational institutions are equipped with all necessary equipment.

    Akim of the region instructed the head of the regional education department to solve the problem of providing access to the Internet.

    In the House of Culture in the village of Kurylys, Kyzylzhar rural district, Ondasyn Urazalin met with locals.

    Akim of the region said that the construction of an intra-settlement gas pipeline in the village of Zhanys bi is nearing completion. The facility will be commissioned in 2020.

    The Akim added that during a working trip to the region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin praised the potential for the development of agriculture and gave a number of instructions for providing water resources.

    The villagers asked Ondasyn Urazalin to assist in finding work, creating conditions for rural youth, repairing sports grounds and increasing the number of sports facilities. Akim of the region instructed the leadership of the district to resolve the issues voiced.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Aktobe region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires