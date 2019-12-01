Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

Two schools opened in Aktobe rgn on First President’s Day

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
1 December 2019, 12:24
Two schools opened in Aktobe rgn on First President’s Day

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Two schools for 100 children have opened their doors in the villages of Shenbertal and Zhanys bi, Irgiz district of Aktobe region.

Akim of the region Ondasyn Urazalin congratulated the villagers on the Day of the First President.

According to his words, in 2019 ten schools have been commissioned in the region. Every day the number of new kindergartens increases.

The governor got familiar with gyms, computer class and language laboratories of the schools. He noted that the educational institutions are equipped with all necessary equipment.

Akim of the region instructed the head of the regional education department to solve the problem of providing access to the Internet.

In the House of Culture in the village of Kurylys, Kyzylzhar rural district, Ondasyn Urazalin met with locals.

photo

Akim of the region said that the construction of an intra-settlement gas pipeline in the village of Zhanys bi is nearing completion. The facility will be commissioned in 2020.

The Akim added that during a working trip to the region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin praised the potential for the development of agriculture and gave a number of instructions for providing water resources.

The villagers asked Ondasyn Urazalin to assist in finding work, creating conditions for rural youth, repairing sports grounds and increasing the number of sports facilities. Akim of the region instructed the leadership of the district to resolve the issues voiced.

photo

photo

photo

Aktobe region   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region