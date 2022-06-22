Go to the main site
    Two schoolgirls drown in Ulytau region

    22 June 2022, 13:08

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Bodies of two girls were found in a water reservoir in Zhanaarka district of Ulytau region, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Karaganda regional emergencies department.

    The bodies were found 20 kilometers away from Aktau village. The schoolgirls aged 10 and 12 had their clothes on. The first body was discovered by a fisherman, and the second body was recovered from the water by rescuers.

    The level of water in the deepest place of the reservoir is two meters only.

    The police department has launched an investigation into the tragedy.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Kazakhstan Ulytau region
