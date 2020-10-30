Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two schoolchildren of sanatorium boarding school contract COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 October 2020, 14:40
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Coronavirus has been detected in two schoolchildren of the sanatorium boarding school in the district center of Mamlytka, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the goods and services safety and quality control department, two schoolchildren, including one in first grade and another in ninth grade, tested positive for COVID-19.

The schoolchildren were hospitalized in the infectious diseases unit of the multipurpose children’s regional hospital. The health condition of theirs and those who have come to contact with them is said to be satisfactory as the two are under hospital treatment.

The number of contacts was said to be 17 people who have already undergone all necessary medical checks.

The sanatorium boarding school provides training and recreational courses to children suffering from TB intoxication as well as those contacted with a family member with TB. The 400-seat school have over 200 schoolchildren.


