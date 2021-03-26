Two rescued, one missing after helicopter crash in Russia’s Baltic exclave — ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian emergencies ministry confirmed that its helicopter with three crew members on board crashed into the Curonian Lagoon in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to the ministry, the helicopter had three crew members on board. Two of them were rescued, the third remains unaccounted for.

«Communication has been lost with the crew of the K-32 aircraft of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry performing a scheduled training flight. Information about the crash of an aircraft in the waters of the Curonian Lagoon, five kilometers away from the town of Polessk, was received via the 112 emergency hotline,» the ministry said.

The press service of the Northwestern transport investigation directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee also confirmed the crash, saying that casualty figures are yet unknown.

«We are now organizing departure to the site of the accident. Presumably, a helicopter crashed in the lagoon. Information about those killed and injured is now being verified,» the press service said.

«A pre-investigation check has been launched, and it is now being decided whether a criminal case should be launched. Once we establish all circumstances, we will make the decision,» a Northwestern transport investigation directorate spokesperson said.

Crew error and technical fault are currently being considered as possible causes of the incident, an aviation source told TASS.

«All versions will be examined in the course of the investigation. The crash could have been caused by a pilot error or technical fault,» he said.

The weather in the Kaliningrad region at present is cloudy, with winds of about 4 meters per second, air temperature of about 6 degrees Centigrade and water temperature not exceeding four degrees Centigrade.