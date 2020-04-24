Go to the main site
    Two regions of Kazakhstan combating wildfires

    24 April 2020, 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to face high fire threat due to early fire season and warm weather in April. The fire season started this year in the country’s south on March 26, and on April 6 in the northern, central, eastern and western regions of the country, the emergency situations committee reports.

    For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 9 wildfires stretching over 920 ha. As of 02:35 p.m. April 23 the forest caught fire in Beskaragai district in East Kazakhstan. The fire covered 300 ha. Weather conditions, air temperature and high wind gusting up to 18 m/s hindered to take the fire under control. 214 people fought the fire.

    Dried grass is ablaze 7 km away from Bogas village, 10 km away from Aksuat village in Tarbagatai district, 3 km away from Kundyzdy village in Katon-Karagai district.

    Besides, dried grass, trees and canes fires were suppressed in Pavlodar region.

    Three steppe fires were brought under control in East Kazakhstan and one in Kyzylorda.

    The main causes of wildfires are an abandoned campfires,cigarette butts left on the land, dried grass burning, lightning. The committee urges all to observe fire safety rules while camping.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

