Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Two regions of Kazakhstan combating wildfires

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 April 2020, 12:14
Two regions of Kazakhstan combating wildfires

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to face high fire threat due to early fire season and warm weather in April. The fire season started this year in the country’s south on March 26, and on April 6 in the northern, central, eastern and western regions of the country, the emergency situations committee reports.

For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 9 wildfires stretching over 920 ha. As of 02:35 p.m. April 23 the forest caught fire in Beskaragai district in East Kazakhstan. The fire covered 300 ha. Weather conditions, air temperature and high wind gusting up to 18 m/s hindered to take the fire under control. 214 people fought the fire.

Dried grass is ablaze 7 km away from Bogas village, 10 km away from Aksuat village in Tarbagatai district, 3 km away from Kundyzdy village in Katon-Karagai district.

Besides, dried grass, trees and canes fires were suppressed in Pavlodar region.

Three steppe fires were brought under control in East Kazakhstan and one in Kyzylorda.

The main causes of wildfires are an abandoned campfires,cigarette butts left on the land, dried grass burning, lightning. The committee urges all to observe fire safety rules while camping.

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Environment  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final