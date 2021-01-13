Go to the main site
    Two quakes recorded northeastwards Almaty

    13 January 2021, 07:42

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Two quakes were recorded northeastwards the city of Almaty, the official website of the seismological experimental and methodological expedition reads.

    The first occurred at on January 12 at 07:21:05 p.m. Almaty time. It was centered 292 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. It occurred at a depth of 20 km. The second was registered at 08:20:39 p.m. Almaty time. It was centered 302 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The 4.0 magnitude quake rocked at a depth of 30 km. The energy class is 10.0.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty
