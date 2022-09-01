Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two quakes recorded in China
1 September 2022 15:57

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Emergency Situations Ministry recorded two earthquakes on September 1, Kazinform reports.

The first one was recorded at 08:49 a.m. It was centered 259 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The MPV 4.5 magnitude occurred at a depth of 15 km.

Another one rocked at 10:34 a.m. It was centered 559 km eastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The MPV 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 25 km.

